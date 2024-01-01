https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/418641Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThe Milky Way galaxy with the constellations Cassiopeia and Cepheus. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 435 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1270 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 10000 x 3628 px | 300 dpiTIFF 10000 x 3628 px | 300 dpi | 207.62 MBFree DownloadThe Milky Way galaxy with the constellations Cassiopeia and Cepheus. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More