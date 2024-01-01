rawpixel
Astronaut Eugene A. Cernan, walks toward the Lunar Roving Vehicle during extravehicular activity at the Taurus-Littrow landing site of NASA's sixth and final Apollo lunar landing mission. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

Astronaut Eugene A. Cernan, walks toward the Lunar Roving Vehicle during extravehicular activity at the Taurus-Littrow landing site of NASA's sixth and final Apollo lunar landing mission. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

