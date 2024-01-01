rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/418667
The three main ring sail parachutes of the Skylab 3 command module as they unfurl during descent to a successful splashdown…
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

The three main ring sail parachutes of the Skylab 3 command module as they unfurl during descent to a successful splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

The three main ring sail parachutes of the Skylab 3 command module as they unfurl during descent to a successful splashdown in the Pacific Ocean. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More