https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/418673Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextThis photo was assembled from three black and white negatives by the Image Processing Lab at Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business useInfoView CC0 LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 1014 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3000 x 2534 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3000 x 2534 px | 300 dpi | 43.53 MBFree DownloadThis photo was assembled from three black and white negatives by the Image Processing Lab at Jet Propulsion Laboratory. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More