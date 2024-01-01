rawpixel
The launch of Mercury-Atlas 9 on May 15, 1963, carrying astronaut L. Gordon Cooper Jr. Original from NASA. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CCO U.S. Government image for Personal and Business use

View CC0 License

