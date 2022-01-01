https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4196527Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFloral Instagram template, retro modern aesthetic purple halftone, online plant shop flowers design psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 4196527View LicensePSDInstagram Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 14.21 MBFacebook Post PSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 14.21 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllFloral Instagram template, retro modern aesthetic purple halftone, online plant shop flowers design psdMore