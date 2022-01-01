https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4196537Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextFloral social media template, retro modern aesthetic purple halftone, online plant shop design vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free Vector TemplateID : 4196537View LicenseVectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 17.09 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 17.09 MBVectors can scale to any size.Compatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllFloral social media template, retro modern aesthetic purple halftone, online plant shop design vectorMore