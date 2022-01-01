https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4196619Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBotanical sale poster template, retro modern aesthetic halftone, orange design psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSD TemplateID : 4196619View LicensePSDPortrait Card PSD 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpi | 153.34 MBA3 PSD 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpi | 153.34 MBCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cardo by David PerryDownload Cardo fontGilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllBotanical sale poster template, retro modern aesthetic halftone, orange design psdMore