https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4197491Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextCream background, golden brushstroke, watercolor style psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 4197491View LicensePSDJPEGPSD 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpi | 201.89 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 4000 x 4000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Cream background, golden brushstroke, watercolor style psdMore