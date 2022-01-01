https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4200226Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextRetro nature poster template set, abstract modern aesthetic, black & blue design psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 4200226View LicensePSDJPEGPSD 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpi | 189.21 MBPoster JPEG 3508 x 4931 px | 300 dpiA4 Portrait JPEG 2551 x 3586 px | 300 dpiPortrait Card 5 x 7" JPEG 1429 x 2008 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 3579 x 5031 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cardo by David PerryDownload Cardo fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllRetro nature poster template set, abstract modern aesthetic, black & blue design psdMore