https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4200235Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextRetro botanical poster template set, modern aesthetic halftone, black & blue design vectorMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorID : 4200235View LicenseVectorJPEGEPS | 38.17 MBVectors can scale to any size.A4 Landscape JPEG 3508 x 2459 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 3505 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cardo by David PerryDownload Cardo fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllRetro botanical poster template set, modern aesthetic halftone, black & blue design vectorMore