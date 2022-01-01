https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4200372Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextBotanical & floral template set, retro modern aesthetic halftone, social media feed design psdMorePremiumRoyalty Free PSDID : 4200372View LicensePSDJPEGPSD 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpi | 40.76 MBSocial Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiSmall JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Cardo by David PerryDownload Cardo fontCormorant Garamond by Christian ThalmannDownload Cormorant Garamond fontGilda Display by Eduardo TunniDownload Gilda Display fontPoppins by Indian Type FoundryDownload Poppins fontDownload AllBotanical & floral template set, retro modern aesthetic halftone, social media feed design psdMore