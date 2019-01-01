rawpixel
Carol M Highsmith
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421748The White House is the official residence and principal workplace of the President of the United States.

The White House is the official residence and principal workplace of the President of the United States.

Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

