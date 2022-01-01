https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4218229Edit MockupSaveSaveCustom TextFlower pattern tote bag mockup, cute design psd, remix from the artworks of Pierre Joseph RedoutéMoreFreeRoyalty Free PSD MockupID : 4218229View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainPSDJPEGPSD 5000 x 3573 px | 300 dpi | 255.86 MBLandscape Card 7 x 5" JPEG 2000 x 1429 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2501 px | 300 dpi Best Quality JPEG 5000 x 3573 px | 300 dpiFree DownloadCompatible with :Flower pattern tote bag mockup, cute design psd, remix from the artworks of Pierre Joseph RedoutéMore