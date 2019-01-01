Carol M HighsmithPublic Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421825SaveSaveDramatic View of Boston's John Hancock Building. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 937 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2733 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3393 x 4345 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3393 x 4345 px | 300 dpi | 84.39 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is America SaveDownloadDramatic View of Boston's John Hancock Building. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More