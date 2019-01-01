Carol M HighsmithPublic Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/421832SaveSaveChicago View. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 943 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2267 x 1782 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2267 x 1782 px | 300 dpi | 23.14 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is America SaveDownloadChicago View. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More