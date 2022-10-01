Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/422086SaveSaveA lioness, one of the prized animals at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 892 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2805 x 2086 px | 300 dpiTIFF 2805 x 2086 px | 300 dpi | 33.51 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadA lioness, one of the prized animals at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More