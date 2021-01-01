rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4222146
Rose flower pattern background, seamless botanical illustration vector
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Rose flower pattern background, seamless botanical illustration vector

This image is inspired from our own original version of Variations Quatre-Vingt-Six Motifs Décoratifs En Vingt Planches (1928) by Édouard Bénédictus.

More
Premium
Royalty Free Vector
ID : 
4222146

View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :
©2021 Rawpixel Ltd.

Rose flower pattern background, seamless botanical illustration vector

More