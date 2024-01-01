rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/4224720
Airman 1st Class Brendan Bonds, a tactical air control party apprentice assigned to the 3rd Air Support Operations Squadron, protects himself from the rotor wash of an approaching Alaska Army National Guard UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter during small unit training at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Nov. 18, 2020. Conducted under physical and mental stress, the small unit training reinforced fundamental combat skills and fostered team cohesion. Army aviators from the 1st Battalion, 168th Aviation Regiment provided air support for the training. (U.S. Air Force photo by Alejandro Peña). Original public domain image from Flickr

Public Domain
Free U.S. Government Image
ID : 
4224720

View License

Editorial use only

