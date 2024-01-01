rawpixel
https://www.usa.gov/copyrighted-government-workshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4224997
The stunning and unspoiled Ofu beach and lagoon on the island of Ofu in the Manu'a Islands, National Park of American Samoa. Photo by Bob Meadows. Original public domain image from Flickr

Public Domain
Free U.S. Government Image
ID : 
4224997

View License

More