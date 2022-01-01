https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4226748Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextVintage flower sticker, grayscale purple botanical design vector, remixed from original artworks by Pierre Joseph RedoutéMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorID : 4226748View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 10.2 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5000 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Vintage flower sticker, grayscale purple botanical design vector, remixed from original artworks by Pierre Joseph RedoutéMore