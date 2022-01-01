https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4226892Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextOlive branch sticker, retro botanical design vector, remixed from original artworks by Pierre Joseph RedoutéMorePremiumRoyalty Free VectorID : 4226892View LicenseThis remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 12.64 MBVectors can scale to any size.Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 5001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Olive branch sticker, retro botanical design vector, remixed from original artworks by Pierre Joseph RedoutéMore