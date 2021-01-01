rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4229161
Exotic seamless flower background, botanical pattern vintage vector
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Exotic seamless flower background, botanical pattern vintage vector

This image is inspired from our own original version of Variations Quatre-Vingt-Six Motifs Décoratifs En Vingt Planches (1928) by Édouard Bénédictus.

More
Premium
Royalty Free Vector
ID : 
4229161

View License

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Vectors can scale to any size.
Compatible with :
©2021 Rawpixel Ltd.

Exotic seamless flower background, botanical pattern vintage vector

More