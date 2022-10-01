rawpixel
New York Public Library (Source)
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/425197View on the Nile ferry to Gizeh illustration by David Roberts (1796–1864). Original from The New York Public Library.

Public Domain

View License

