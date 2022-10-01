rawpixel
Library of Congress (Source)
Public Domain
Three Birds Perched on Branches, One with Blossoms by Katsushika Hokusai, published between 1830 and 1850, an illustration of three birds perched on branches, one with blossoms.

Original from Library of Congress. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public DomainFree CC0 Image

