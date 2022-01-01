https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4267215Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextLove quotes computer wallpaper vector, love designMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 4267215View personal and business license VectorFacebook Cover EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 4.42 MBBlog Banner EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 4.42 MBPresentation EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 4.42 MBHD Wallpaper EPS 1920 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 4.42 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Josefin Slab by Santiago OrozcoDownload Josefin Slab fontLove quotes computer wallpaper vector, love designMore