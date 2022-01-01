https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4268208Edit TemplateSaveSaveCustom TextSummer sale Facebook ad template, editable text vectorMoreFreePersonal and Business useID : 4268208View personal and business license VectorInstagram Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 4.08 MBFacebook Post EPS 1080 x 1080 px | 300 ppi | 4.08 MBVectors can scale to any size.Free DownloadCompatible with :Open source fonts used in this design :Nunito by Vernon AdamsDownload Nunito fontSummer sale Facebook ad template, editable text vectorMore