Madhu ShesharamFreehttps://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/426926SaveSaveBurr Trail begins at Boulder and winds for 70 miles through some of southern Utah’s untamed terrific landscape, Grand Stair Case Escalante, North AmericaMoreFreeRoyalty Free PhotoInfoView LicenseJPEGSmall JPEG 800 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2333 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 3264 x 4896 px | 300 dpiSaveDownloadBurr Trail begins at Boulder and winds for 70 miles through some of southern Utah’s untamed terrific landscape, Grand Stair Case Escalante, North AmericaMore