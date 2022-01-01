https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4275882Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextPalm leaves water texture background vectorMorePremiumID : 4275882View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainVectorJPEGEPS | 8.73 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3499 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5000 x 5001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Palm leaves water texture background vectorMore