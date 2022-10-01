rawpixel
Orloffer (Orloff Horse) by Emil Volkers (1880), an illustration of a black horse and a white dog. Digitally enhanced from our own original plate.

Orloffer (Orloff Horse) by Emil Volkers (1880), an illustration of a black horse and a white dog. Digitally enhanced from our own original plate.



