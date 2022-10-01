rawpixel
Bilderbuch fur Kinder by Georg Melchior Kraus, published in 1790-1830, an illustration of long horned buffalo and skull.

Bilderbuch fur Kinder by Georg Melchior Kraus, published in 1790-1830, an illustration of long horned buffalo and skull. Digitally enhanced from our own original plate.

