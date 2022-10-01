Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431514SaveSaveElectric Discharges (1909), a collection of colorful and different drawings of electrical currents models. Digitally enhanced from our own original plate. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 783 x 1200 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 2282 x 3500 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4735 x 7261 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4735 x 7261 px | 300 dpi | 196.76 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadElectric Discharges (1909), a collection of colorful and different drawings of electrical currents models. Digitally enhanced from our own original plate. More