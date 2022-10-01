Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/431544SaveSaveAeronautics - Aerial Machines from the book New Popular Educator (1904), a vintage collection of early aerial machines. Digitally enhanced from our own original plate. MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 929 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2709 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 7943 x 6147 px | 300 dpiTIFF 7943 x 6147 px | 300 dpi | 279.42 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThe Public Domain ReviewSaveDownloadAeronautics - Aerial Machines from the book New Popular Educator (1904), a vintage collection of early aerial machines. Digitally enhanced from our own original plate. More