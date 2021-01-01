https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4333519Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAbstract flower png sticker, vintage botanicalThis image is inspired from our own original version of Variations Quatre-Vingt-Six Motifs Décoratifs En Vingt Planches (1928) by Édouard Bénédictus.MorePremiumID : 4333519View personal and business license This remix may contain elements from within the public domainPNGSmall PNG 858 x 1200 pxMedium PNG 1073 x 1500 pxBest Quality PNG 2860 x 4000 pxCompatible with :Abstract flower png sticker, vintage botanicalMore