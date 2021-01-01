rawpixel
  • Elements
  • Designs
  • Design topics
  • Element topics
  • Boards
https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4334609
Abstract washi tape png sticker, colorful vintage
Edit Image
Save
EditCropCustom Text

Abstract washi tape png sticker, colorful vintage

This image is inspired from our own original version of Variations Quatre-Vingt-Six Motifs Décoratifs En Vingt Planches (1928) by Édouard Bénédictus.

More
Premium
ID : 
4334609

View personal and business license 

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain
Compatible with :
©2021 Rawpixel Ltd.

Abstract washi tape png sticker, colorful vintage

More