Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/433840SaveSaveUnited States Supreme Court Building. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 921 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2687 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4924 x 3780 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4924 x 3780 px | 300 dpi | 106.53 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadUnited States Supreme Court Building. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More