rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434043Penguin at the Mystic Aquarium, Inc. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s America, Library of Congress collection.…Save

Penguin at the Mystic Aquarium, Inc. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Penguin at the Mystic Aquarium, Inc. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More