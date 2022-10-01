rawpixel
Public Domain
17-Mile Drive is a scenic road through Pacific Grove and Pebble Beach on the Monterey Peninsula in California. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Public Domain Free CC0 Image

