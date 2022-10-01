rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434160Cattle graze along California Rt. 49, east of Live Oak in Yuba County. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s…Save

Cattle graze along California Rt. 49, east of Live Oak in Yuba County. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Cattle graze along California Rt. 49, east of Live Oak in Yuba County. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More