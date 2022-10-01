Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434160SaveSaveCattle graze along California Rt. 49, east of Live Oak in Yuba County. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 912 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2659 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 6465 x 4912 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6465 x 4912 px | 300 dpi | 181.75 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadCattle graze along California Rt. 49, east of Live Oak in Yuba County. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More