Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434269SaveSaveHorse within a lovely meadow in the Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park in Johnson City, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 848 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2475 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 5000 x 3535 px | 300 dpiTIFF 5000 x 3535 px | 300 dpi | 101.17 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadHorse within a lovely meadow in the Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park in Johnson City, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More