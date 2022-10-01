Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434273SaveSaveHorse within a lovely meadow in the Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park in Johnson City, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 801 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2336 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 6000 x 4004 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6000 x 4004 px | 300 dpi | 137.5 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadHorse within a lovely meadow in the Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park in Johnson City, Texas. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More