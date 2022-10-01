Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434443SaveSaveA lone and lean coyote makes the best of wintertime in the northernmost Wyoming reaches of Yellowstone National Park. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 815 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2378 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4267 x 2899 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4267 x 2899 px | 300 dpi | 70.82 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadA lone and lean coyote makes the best of wintertime in the northernmost Wyoming reaches of Yellowstone National Park. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More