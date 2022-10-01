Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434482SaveSaveA young bald eagle surveys the world below in the vast Wyoming portion of Yellowstone National Park. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 821 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3030 x 2072 px | 300 dpiTIFF 3030 x 2072 px | 300 dpi | 35.97 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadA young bald eagle surveys the world below in the vast Wyoming portion of Yellowstone National Park. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More