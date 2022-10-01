rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434507A storm brews over the sagebrush near Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve in Alamosa County, Colorado. Original…Save

A storm brews over the sagebrush near Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve in Alamosa County, Colorado. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

A storm brews over the sagebrush near Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve in Alamosa County, Colorado. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More