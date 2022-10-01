rawpixel
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
  • Images
  • Topics
  • Boards
Public Domain
https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434574Bubbles the 9,000-pound African elephant at the Myrtle Beach Safari program. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith&rsquo;s…Save

Bubbles the 9,000-pound African elephant at the Myrtle Beach Safari program. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More
Public DomainFree CC0 Image

View License

Say thanks by supporting these good causes

Bubbles the 9,000-pound African elephant at the Myrtle Beach Safari program. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

More