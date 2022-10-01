Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434580SaveSaveWhale Shark at Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 647 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 1888 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 4000 x 2158 px | 300 dpiTIFF 4000 x 2158 px | 300 dpi | 24.74 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadWhale Shark at Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More