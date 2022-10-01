rawpixel
Bend in the roadway along the southern reaches of the Blue Ridge Parkway, near Linville, North Carolina. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith's America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

Bend in the roadway along the southern reaches of the Blue Ridge Parkway, near Linville, North Carolina. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.

