Public Domainhttps://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0/https://www.rawpixel.com/image/434626SaveSaveAmerican bison, or buffaloes, in Yellowstone National Park in the northwest corner of Wyoming. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.MorePublic DomainFree CC0 ImageInfoView LicenseJPEGTIFFSmall JPEG 1200 x 831 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 2424 px | 300 dpiOriginal JPEG 6000 x 4155 px | 300 dpiTIFF 6000 x 4155 px | 300 dpi | 142.69 MBSay thanks by supporting these good causesThis is AmericaSaveDownloadAmerican bison, or buffaloes, in Yellowstone National Park in the northwest corner of Wyoming. Original image from Carol M. Highsmith’s America, Library of Congress collection. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.More