Mule sticker, black ink drawing psd, digitally enhanced from our own original copy of The Open Door to Independence (1915) by Thomas E. Hill. More Premium ID : 4387447 View personal and business license

This remix may contain elements from within the public domain

PSD

JPEG PSD 3590 x 3590 px | 300 dpi | 150.74 MB Small JPEG 1200 x 1200 px | 300 dpi

Large JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpi

Best Quality JPEG 3590 x 3590 px | 300 dpi