https://www.rawpixel.com/services/licenseshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/4391051Edit ImageSaveSaveEditCropCustom TextAesthetic winter background, snowy forest, gray sky, design space vectorMorePremiumID : 4391051View personal and business license VectorJPEGEPS | 4.76 MBVectors can scale to any size.Social Media JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiInstagram Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiFacebook Post JPEG 1080 x 1080 px | 300 dpiLarge JPEG 3500 x 3500 px | 300 dpiBest Quality JPEG 5001 x 5001 px | 300 dpiCompatible with :Aesthetic winter background, snowy forest, gray sky, design space vectorMore